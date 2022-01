Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once by the Washington Football Team Sunday but he almost was sacked after the game, too. As the quarterback was walking off of the field to the locker room, Eagles fans at FedEx Field were trying to get a high-five from Hurts when a railing collapsed, causing fans to fall to the ground, nearly landing on Hurts in the tunnel.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO