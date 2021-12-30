ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Tyin’ the Knot! These Country Artists Have All Gotten Engaged (or Married!) in 2021

By Taste of Country Staff
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are those wedding bells we hear? Several country artists have certainly been hearing them this year — they've asked "Will you marry me?" or said "Yes!" or "I do!" since...

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Whoa, Babies! All of These Country Stars Have Had Kids in 2021

You know what they say: A pandemic brings a baby boom. Okay, maybe no one says that — but it's proving true in 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic kept many country artists off the road and at home for much of 2020. The country music community is expanding in a big way this year, with several sweet bundles of joy already here, and even more on the way before 2021 comes to a close.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Tennessean

2021 was the year for Black country artists

Merry Christmas, Black Tennessee Voices! I hope everyone has a great time with their families and loved ones. Last Saturday, I had the pleasure of attending the Black Opry Revue at Exit/In, where Black country artists took center stage in a space catered to amplify their voices. A space like this hasn't been consistent...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Brooke Eden
iheart.com

Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our well wishes to all of their family and friends.
MLB
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Memorial Day
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy