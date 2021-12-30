ingredientsonline.com launches private-label products, elderberry gummy

Massive supply chain slowdowns hindered the businesses of several major retailers and brands in 2021. Meanwhile, the off-price sector has picked up major wins.
Discount stores saw strong results throughout 2021. TJX Companies Inc., which owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Home Goods, reported net sales in Q3 of $12.5 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 24%. Ross Stores, Inc. reported that Q3 sales were up 19% year over year to $4.6 billion.
As the new year kicks off, these chains will likely continue to benefit from the port congestion, factory shutdowns and labor shortages that prevented many retailers from receiving inventory in...
