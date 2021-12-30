ingredientsonline.com launches private-label products, elderberry gummy

After studying global economics, business and Spanish at the University of Mississippi, Patrick Woodyard took off for Peru where he worked in microfinance. While he was there, he met shoemakers whose low wages and unsafe working conditions inspired him to push the fashion industry in a more sustainable direction while championing the wellbeing of people who make the things we buy. Today, his company, Nisolo, is Climate Neutral Certified and a Certified B-Corp. It currently supports the livelihoods of more than 1,000 individuals throughout Peru, Mexico, Kenya and the U.S.

