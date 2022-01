Nicola Sturgeon will update the Scottish Parliament on any possible change to the self-isolation period as opposition parties call for the 10-day rule to be adjusted.The First Minister will address Parliament virtually on Wednesday at 2pm to give an update on the Covid-19 situation as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country.Last week Ms Sturgeon said she hoped to give an update on any changes to the self-isolation period, which is currently 10 days.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has pressed the First Minister on the issue on four separate occasions in Parliament in recent weeks.Scotland has the strictest self-isolation rules...

WORLD ・ 2 HOURS AGO