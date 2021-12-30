ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR SATURDAY

KBOE Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will start at 6am Saturday, New...

kboeradio.com

Comments / 0

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
COLORADO STATE
State
Missouri State
fox5ny.com

SNOWFALL TOTALS: Winter storm drops a foot of snow on parts of New Jersey

JERSEY CITY - A winter storm dumped a significant amount of snow on the Mid-Atlantic states on Monday, with some parts of New Jersey getting more than a foot of accumulation. The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning for much of the southern coast of New Jersey, running from Cape May all the way to Toms River in Ocean County. The warning has since expired.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
KTVU FOX 2

Eastern US hit with 1st winter storm of 2022, bringing heavy snow, wind

A "quick-hitting and fast-moving" winter storm was set to slam the Mid-Atlantic U.S. on Monday with heavy snow, which could lead to dangerous driving conditions, power outages and more flight cancelations nationwide. The National Weather Service said the rain would change over to snow across much of the Central and...
ENVIRONMENT
ksgf.com

Possibility of Snow Later This Week, National Weather Service Says

The National Weather Service says snow is a possibility early Thursday morning following a cold front moving in on Tuesday. Current predictions by meteorologists describe a cold front moving through the Ozarks late Tuesday night, causing much colder temperatures for a few days. While the initial front is predicted to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Storm Coming For WNY: Nearly a Foot Is Possible

We're officially in 2022 and usually, January means cold weather and snowfall, especially here in Western New York. After a rather mild December for Buffalo, we get back to reality when it comes to the winter weather, and the first big storm of the winter season is coming soon for Buffalo and Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
#Winter Storm#Storm Watch
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Winter Storm Warnings Issued for the Northwest

As the dominant onshore flow from the eastern Pacific and two different impulses of upper-level energy transit this portion of the country, a busy and wintry weather pattern will continue to affect most of the Northwest and Northern Rockies, causing widespread flooding and blizzards.
caswellmessenger.com

Heavy snow falling in area

The National Weather Service warns of heavy snow for the Central/Southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic area today. It explains that a dynamic low pressure system will be the fuel for significant weather impacts across parts of the Southeast coast and Mid-Atlantic over the next day or so. There is a snow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Another Winter Storm Is Already Heading For Colorado With More Snow For Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday. Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Post

Sneak attack storm bringing heavy snow, severe weather to Eastern U.S.

A rapidly developing and dynamic storm system will bring a slew of meteorological chaos as it lashes the East Coast on Monday, yielding hefty snow totals for some along the Interstate 95 corridor and a dose of severe weather in the Carolinas. Winter storm warnings stretch from Alabama to New...
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Sneak attack storm bringing heavy snow, severe weather to Eastern U.S.

WASHINGTON - A rapidly-developing and dynamic storm system will bring a slew of meteorological chaos as it lashes the East Coast on Monday, yielding hefty snow totals for some along the Interstate 95 corridor and a dose of severe weather in the Carolinas. Winter storm warnings stretch from Alabama to...
ENVIRONMENT
KBOE Radio

SATURDAY SNOWSTORM HITS REGION

We received our first full dose of winter weather on Saturday (1/1), as heavy snowfall covered most of Iowa. According to the National Weather Service, Oskaloosa received six and a half inches of snow. Pella had the most snowfall with eight inches; 6.8 inches reported in Ottumwa, six inches near Sigourney, and five and a half inches of new snow fell in both Knoxville and Albia. Main roads have been plowed and are in seasonal driving condition. Be cautious on side streets.
OSKALOOSA, IA
CBS New York

Parts Of Southern New Jersey Get Snow And Coastal Flooding Amid Winter Storm

SPRING LAKE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monmouth County was dealing with snow and windy weather on Monday, but that didn’t stop kids from having a little fun in the snow. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, Monmouth County did not get hit as hard with snow as places south, but it was bitter cold. The wind was brutal, making it hard to enjoy the little bit of snow that had fallen. Annie Korth and her brother ran outside their Manasquan home with the first few flurries of the day, throwing mini snowballs at each other as siblings do. “The snow is really fun,” 7-year-old Annie...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Outsider.com

Eastern US Could Receive Up To 18 Inches of Snow in Winter Storm

If you live in the eastern United States, well, get ready for winter. A winter storm is headed this way along with up to a foot and a half of snow. Some places in the southeast and a little further north got a winter welcoming last night. The rest of the eastern half of the country is going to get some throughout Monday. There are roughly half a million homes that are already without power in the southeast. So, that could be what the rest of us have to look forward to.
ENVIRONMENT

