Top 10 Articles on GenomeWeb in 2021

Hologic Panther Trax for High-Volume Molecular Testing. Hologic has launched Panther Trax, the latest addition to its Panther Scalable Solutions portfolio, in several countries and regions. Panther Trax enables lab automation by physically linking multiple Panther instruments into a single workcell. It enables high-volume molecular testing and an increase of testing volumes without increasing staff. With it, labs can customize configurations to meet space constraints and minimize facility costs, the firm said. Panther Trax is now listed as a Class I medical device with the US Food and Drug Administration; CE-marked for diagnostic use in Europe; and will be commercially available in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO