Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in first place in the AFC North with just two games left in the regular season.

Zac Taylor's team can clinch their first division title since 2015 with a win over the Chiefs on Sunday or a victory in Cleveland in Week 18.

That's the simplest path to the postseason, but there are a bunch of different ways the Bengals can make the playoffs.

They also win the AFC North if they tie the Chiefs and the Ravens lose or tie the Rams.

The only way Cincinnati can clinch the division this week with a loss to Kansas City is if Baltimore loses to Los Angeles and the Browns and Steelers tie on Monday Night Football.

There are five scenarios in which the Bengals can clinch a playoff berth, but not the division and each one includes a tie:

CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + MIA loss or tie CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + NE loss CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + MIA loss or tie + NE win CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE tie + MIA tie + BUF win or tie CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE loss + MIA win + BUF win or tie

It's worth noting that there are scenarios where the Bengals can clinch a playoff berth that would involve multiple tie games, but that's unrealistic.

The mission is simple for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company: win and you're in.

It's much easier said than done against a team like the Chiefs, but that's the reality they face going into Sunday's matchup.

