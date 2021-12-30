Nebraska OKs disaster declaration for December wind storm

Lincoln — Nebraska looks to be in store for another major winter storm for the New Year, which will impact travelers across much of the state overnight and through tomorrow. For the first day of the new year, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared for the latest round of winter weather. While the forecast could fluctuate, concerns are highest for potential heavy snowfall during the storm coupled with sustained high winds, creating low visibility. This system will work its way through the state beginning overnight and will continue through Saturday, creating slush and snow-covered roadways. Travel during Saturday is not advised. Motorists are encouraged to adjust any travel planned for tomorrow. NDOT crews will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the storm.

