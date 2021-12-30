ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska OKs disaster declaration for December wind storm

 5 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has signed a disaster declaration to make state emergency money available to pay for damage caused by...

Panhandle Post

Ricketts promotes exercise program to kick off 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts kicked off the new year on with a walk around the Nebraska Capitol to promote the benefits of exercise. Ricketts and others used the event to encourage Nebraska residents to enroll in the WellPower Movement, a free program organized by the nonprofit Nebraska Sports Council.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Number of Nebraska traffic deaths declines 5% in 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people killed in crashes along Nebraska roads declined last year. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 220 people had died in crashes on the state’s roads in 2021 as of Friday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office said that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

NDOT, NSP caution drivers as storm impacts state

Lincoln — Nebraska looks to be in store for another major winter storm for the New Year, which will impact travelers across much of the state overnight and through tomorrow. For the first day of the new year, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared for the latest round of winter weather. While the forecast could fluctuate, concerns are highest for potential heavy snowfall during the storm coupled with sustained high winds, creating low visibility. This system will work its way through the state beginning overnight and will continue through Saturday, creating slush and snow-covered roadways. Travel during Saturday is not advised. Motorists are encouraged to adjust any travel planned for tomorrow. NDOT crews will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the storm.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Noem extends Child Support Commission report for 3 months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has granted a three-month extension to a commission tasked with recommending changes to the state’s child support payment laws. The Child Support Commission faced a deadline to issue a report to the governor and Legislature by the end...
POLITICS
Person
Pete Ricketts
Panhandle Post

Montana producers prepare for recreational marijuana Jan. 1

FOUR CORNERS, Mont. (AP) — Marijuana producers in Montana are getting ready for legalization of recreational marijuana starting Saturday. Providers are ramping up production ahead of difficult-to-predict demand. Several dispensaries are preparing for new business in the Four Corners area near Bozeman. Lee newspapers' Montana State News Bureau reports...
MONTANA STATE
Panhandle Post

Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters

ORD, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska town is settling a lawsuit with a man it tried to stop from writing letters and emails to city officials and the police department. The city sued Guy Brock in 2020 seeking to stop him from writing to the city or police, saying the communications had become harassing and burdensome.
ORD, NE
Panhandle Post

South Dakota records highest number of active COVID cases in year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in more than a year. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports state health officials reported 8,323 active cases on Thursday, the most since Dec. 21, 2020, when the state had 8,373 active cases. That was the last time the state had seen more than 8,000 active cases until Thursday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#State Of Nebraska#Disaster Declaration#The Declaration#Extreme Weather#Ap
Panhandle Post

Cost of rebuilding Offutt will be higher than first thought

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska congressman and military officials say the cost of rebuilding Offutt Air Force Base is going to be far higher than engineers first thought. Republican Rep. Don Bacon told the Omaha World-Herald that he’s been told by Offutt officials to expect the original estimate of nearly $800 million to rise to around $1.1 billion. Officials at Offutt’s 55th Wing agreed that costs would be higher, but declined to specify an amount.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Crawford woman dies in Panhandle accident

MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — A 73-year-old woman has died after a one-vehicle accident in the Nebraska Panhandle region. The Nebraska State Patrol says Lois Hanley of Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene following the rollover accident Wednesday evening. The Omaha World-Herald reports that her husband, Martin Hanley, was...
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s citizen-soldiers

Over the past three years, the Nebraska National Guard has helped Nebraskans through floods, fires, and a global pandemic. Through it all, the Guard has proved time and again how vital they are to the citizens of our state in times of need. As Commander-in-Chief of the Nebraska National Guard, I could not be more proud of these men and women.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska virus cases on the rise again after brief dip

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is reporting a rise in new virus cases again after a brief dip, although the latest numbers remain lower than earlier this month. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Nebraska reported 5,826 cases of COVID-19 last week, up from 5,488 the previous week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several nursing homes are closing in rural areas of Nebraska, with officials citing a nursing shortage and Medicaid reimbursements that can’t keep up. Nebraska Health Care Association President and CEO Jalene Carpenter told KETV-TV that at least six facilities closed or had partial closures this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Smith announces staff mobile offices in Panhandle

Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at an upcoming Mobile Offices in Harrison, Alliance, Rushville, and Chadron. At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet directly with one of Smith’s staff members about federal...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

