Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

He made 9-of-11 field goals and 8-of-9 extra points in December. Two of his field goals were from 50+ yards, including a Bengals record-setting 58-yarder against the Broncos in Denver.

McPherson has made nine field goals from 50 or more yards this season, which is the most in the NFL this season and the most in Bengals' history.

McPherson scored 35 points in December—more than one-third of Cincinnati’s 101 total points for the month. His 120 points on the year are fourth in the AFC and just 12 shy of the Bengals’ single-season record.

