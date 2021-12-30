UPDATE: South Pass reopens Thursday morning

Here’s a look at some of the traffic cameras across the City of Everett, Washington shortly after 8 AM this Thursday December 30th. Side streets are again covered and many parking lots and business entrances are tough to access. Arterials are passable but once again after about 3 inches of overnight snow you may want to just sit tight. Here’s the link to the Everett Traffic Camera network.

EVERETT, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO