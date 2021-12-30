UPDATE: South Pass reopens Thursday morning

LANSING, Mich. - On Wednesday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be reopening the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 in Jackson County. This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and rebuilding the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.
