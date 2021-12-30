This Broadway Star Plays A Powerful Eurydice In ‘Hadestown’

The Manhattan Theatre Club’s Broadway production of Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew starring Phylicia Rashad has canceled performances through Sunday, Jan. 9, due to breakthrough Covid cases within the company. The play’s opening night, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, will be moved to a later date. Previews are expected to resume the week of Jan. 10. Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Skeleton Crew began performances Dec. 27 at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The production marks the play’s Broadway debut. In addition to Rashad, the cast includes Chanté Adams, Joshua Boone, Brandon J. Dirden and Adesola Osakalumi. Producers did not indicate the number of Covid cases, or specify which company members tested positive. Set in 2008 Detroit, Skeleton Crew follows a small automotive factory on the brink of foreclosure, with a tight knit family of workers hanging in the balance. “With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity,” according to the production. The production is just the latest in a wave of performance cancellations to hit Broadway with the surge in the Omicron variant in New York City.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO