ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

This Broadway Star Plays A Powerful Eurydice In ‘Hadestown’

By Jeryl Brunner
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hit musical Hadestown provides an an utterly unique retelling of the myth of young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice. Although no knowledge of the Greek myth is needed, the show is based on myth of Orpheus who descends to the underworld for his beloved Eurydice. In this Hadestown Eurydice...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out New York

Broadway launches website to track what shows are playing

As New York's live entertainment world reacts to increasing concerns about a return wave of COVID, the Broadway League is taking action to keep audiences informed. The trade association has launched a new website, BwayToday.com, to help potential spectators track Broadway schedules week by week, with the most current information available on performance times and cancelations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Press

Tony Award-Winning Hadestown is Headed For the Hobby Center

In all the many variations of the Orpheus-Eurydice Greek myth, one plot point remains the same. Told he can free his love from Hell if he doesn't turn around as they make their way out of the underworld, Orpheus falls prey to his fears and looks back to make sure she's following him — thereby condemning her forever.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anaïs Mitchell
Person
Reeve Carney
Broadway.com

The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster, Begins Broadway Run

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and the Broadway company of "The Music Man" The starry Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, begins its highly anticipated Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20. As previously announced, the Jerry Zaks-helmed production will officially open on February 10, 2022. The musical was first announced to arrive on Broadway in September 2020, but was delayed due to the shutdown.
ENTERTAINMENT
myneworleans.com

Headed to Hadestown

As a late Christmas present and gift for the New Year, the award-winning musical “Hadestown” is headed to the Saenger Theatre as part of the Broadway in New Orleans series. The Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album can be seen from Dec. 28 – Jan. 2, 2022. I have heard nothing but good things about the show and am eager to attend, as I’ve never seen what Forbes calls “an epic celebration of music, togetherness and hope.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS New York

Writer Of Broadway’s ‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’ Forced Into Action On Stage After COVID Sidelines Star

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For some Broadway productions, even when the show goes on it does so without a full cast. That was particularly evident on Tuesday night, when a playwright jumped in to save the day, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. There was a triumphant curtain call at Broadway’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man.” Getting cheered and hugged was Keenan Scott II, who couldn’t quite believe he was really on stage, replacing star Esau Pritchett in the role of “Wisdom.” “It was definitely a lot of anxiety because not only remembering the lines, there’s blocking, there’s lighting cues,” Scott said. He is not cast member...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Poetry#Orpheus#Greek#The Walter Kerr Theatre#Dixie#American
whereyat.com

New Orleans Inspired Hadestown Coming to the Saenger in Late December

One of Broadway's newest and best reviewed musicals is coming to New Orleans near the end of December. Hadestown, presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association and part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2021-2022 season, will be playing at the Saenger Theatre from December 28, 2021 to January 2, 2022. Tickets start at $37.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Variety

‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Becomes Latest Broadway Musical to Close as COVID Hits Theater Business Hard

Broadway is losing another show. “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” the jukebox musical about the influential vocal group behind “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Imperial Theatre. Barring any additional COVID cancellations (a big ask these days), “Ain’t Too Proud” will have played 488 performances and 21 previews when cast members take their final bow. The announcement comes as the theater business is grappling with a wave of COVID-related closures and cancellations, as a resurgent pandemic threatens its tentative recovery. In...
THEATER & DANCE
cititour.com

''Broadway: The Calla Way'' to Play 54 Below

Tony Award nominees and cabaret favorites Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway will bring their new show “Broadway: The Calla-Way” to Feinstein’s/54 Below from January 4-8. Accompanied by Alex Rybeck, they will perform songs by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, John Kander & Fred Ebb, Stephen Schwartz and other legendary composers.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
culturemap.com

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center: Hadestown

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites the audience on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and director Rachel Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers,
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Goes On Hiatus From Broadway Following Rising Omicron Infections

Mrs. Doubtfire will be the latest Broadway production to go on hiatus, on Jan. 10, following rising Omicron cases. Producers announced on Sunday that the show is set to return to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 14. “The first few months of a brand new Broadway show are an extraordinarily delicate and important period of time.  With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn’t take drastic, pro-active measures,” said producer Kevin McCollum in a statement. “Out of concern for the potential long-term employment of everyone who works on Mrs. Doubtfire, and the extended run of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Skeleton Crew’ Starring Phylicia Rashad Postpones Opening Due To Covid

The Manhattan Theatre Club’s Broadway production of Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew starring Phylicia Rashad has canceled performances through Sunday, Jan. 9, due to breakthrough Covid cases within the company. The play’s opening night, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, will be moved to a later date. Previews are expected to resume the week of Jan. 10. Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Skeleton Crew began performances Dec. 27 at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The production marks the play’s Broadway debut. In addition to Rashad, the cast includes Chanté Adams, Joshua Boone, Brandon J. Dirden and Adesola Osakalumi. Producers did not indicate the number of Covid cases, or specify which company members tested positive. Set in 2008 Detroit, Skeleton Crew follows a small automotive factory on the brink of foreclosure, with a tight knit family of workers hanging in the balance. “With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity,” according to the production. The production is just the latest in a wave of performance cancellations to hit Broadway with the surge in the Omicron variant in New York City.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Candace Bushnell Solo Show Closes Off Broadway With Star’s Covid Diagnosis

Candace Bushnell’s solo Off Broadway show Is There Still Sex in the City? has closed due to the writer-star’s breakthrough Covid. Bushnell tested positive Tuesday night just before she was scheduled to take the stage at the Daryl Roth Theatre. “The producers of Is There Still Sex In The City? have announced that it is impossible for the production to continue, as Candace Bushnell has tested positive for COVID-19,” producers said in a statement. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Bushnell’s stage debut, officially opened on December 7 and played its final performance on December 19. A national tour of the...
THEATER & DANCE
bigislandmusic.net

Broadway Star Zachary James Concert Series Now Streaming

Earlier this December, the 20th Annual Hoku Concert Series featured Broadway World’s Vocalist and Performer of the Decade star Zachary James, directly from New York, in his concert “Celebrate the Holidays.”. To join West Hawaii Dances Theater’s “Dance Ohana” of supporters and to view Zachary James’ stunning holiday...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sutton Foster Confirms ‘Music Man’ Absence Due to Positive COVID-19 Test as Hugh Jackman Praises Swings, Understudies

Sutton Foster missed Thursday’s preview performance of the long-awaited Music Man revival, which also stars Hugh Jackman, after testing positive for COVID-19. The Broadway actress and star of Younger confirmed her absence was due to a positive test in an Instagram story posted Friday morning. Beyond explaining why she didn’t take the stage for the preview show, Foster also celebrated actress and Music Man swing Kathy Voytko, who stepped in for her in the role of Marian Paroo and helped prevent the production, which had just begun previews on Monday, Dec. 20 at the Winter Garden Theater, from having to cancel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
93K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy