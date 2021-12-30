Farm Credit Rates

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
agfax.com

Farmland Values and Rental Rates – Current Driving Factors

Farmland values have experienced a remarkable surge across much of the country during the last 9 to 12 months with values in many areas in the corn belt up more than 20% during that period. Farmland lease rates also experienced upward pressures heading into 2022 that represented the highest percentage increases in nearly a decade.
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield extends gains above 1.6% as investors monitor data, auctions

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as market participants closely monitored soaring cases of the omicron Covid variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 13.7 basis points to 1.637%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose 14.3 basis points to 2.032%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Moody's gives Apple top 'AAA' credit rating on growth promise

(Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s on Tuesday upgraded Apple Inc’s long-term credit rating to ‘AAA’ with a stable outlook, citing the iPhone maker’s “exceptional liquidity” and robust earnings. With this, Apple joins an elite club of companies including Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
BUSINESS
KTVZ

Why prices will keep soaring in 2022

America is finishing the year with decades-high inflation. That doesn’t bode well for 2022. Prices have climbed so high it will take some time for them to come back down to earth. In other words, the uncomfortable inflation numbers of 2021 will likely stay with us well into the New Year.
BUSINESS
travelexperta.com

Specific loan providers seem to be providing next possibility resource to people which have a minimal credit rating

You will be making for each and every fee punctually throughout the fresh loan if you are given the second options mortgage, you should make certain that. Adopting the repayment strategy allows create a gleaming credit score which makes up of every consumer credit rating. While making on time loans is considerably build your credit rating rating and present your credit score a boost which is nice.
PERSONAL FINANCE
agfax.com

Florida: 2021 Average Farmland Rental Rates and Farm Worker Wages

In almost every relationship, discussions about money can be very awkward. As we close out 2020, many farmers and landowners have begun discussion about farmland rental agreements and renewing leases. It is also a good time of the year to think about worker benefits and wages. One of the easiest...
FLORIDA STATE
foodcontessa.com

Your Bank Account Should Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check This Year | Complete Info!

People who qualify for President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan got their third stimulus check in March 2021. Each household got an extra $1,400 for each of their children. Those who didn’t get a third stimulus check payment in 2021 may be able to claim the money on their tax return this year. This is what AS says.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $4,194 Soon: Are You Eligible?

Social Security is the primary source of income for retirees across the US. The Social Security benefits ensure financial security for retired individuals. Millions of individuals receive Social Security each month based on their eligibility. The beneficiaries can receive $4,194 each month; this is the maximum amount for a retired...
PERSONAL FINANCE

