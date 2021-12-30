Weathersfield Seaborn Elementary – Mrs. Gilson – 3rd Grade

While she always knew she wanted to work with children, Mindy Moor hadn't imagined she would become a teacher until she started college. At the time, while studying at Daytona State College, she was working with adults at disAbility Solutions for Independent Living, and Moor said she discovered she thoroughly enjoyed working together to originate and revise goals, as well as create experiences that would help them reach these goals.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO