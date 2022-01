Cocktail of the Week: Rémy Martin XO Cognac replaces bourbon for an added level of buttery depth. The Old Fashioned needs little introduction. As simple as it is delicious, the classic serve has defied ever-changing cocktail trends to remain a staple on every worthy bar menu. And, like all the classics, the Old Fashioned has been subject to many a reinterpretation in its years, but our current favorite is the Rémy Martin Gold Fashioned, which fuses the opulence and eternal glamour of gold and cognac together into one sip-able serve.

