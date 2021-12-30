ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Start a healthier - and perhaps luckier - new year with black-eyed peas and greens soup

By Kim Sunée
Anchorage Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood-luck black-eyed peas and greens make for a deeply flavorful soup to kick-start a healthy new year. Toss in a variety of vegetables, including carrot and sweet potato, leeks and greens. Go completely vegetarian or add chicken thighs or a smoked ham hock. This time of year, fresh black-eyed...

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Leek Soup#Flake Salt#Collard Greens#Peas#Food Drink
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Weelicious

Slow Cooker Black Eyed Peas

Slow Cooker Black Eyed Peas are a simple New Years recipe that's actually delicious anytime of year!. We had a lot of good fortune this year. We were blessed to have both good health and overall happiness in our family, however for me it was definitely the year of always remembering to take a deep breath and have plenty of patience. Life can be so hectic that I try and do my best to take everything in and enjoy every moment.
RECIPES
Mental_Floss

Why Is It Considered Good Luck to Eat Black-Eyed Peas on New Year's Day?

Cultures around the world have unique ways of ringing in the new year, from tossing furniture out windows in South Africa to burning scarecrows in Ecuador. In the American South, serving a pot of black-eyed peas is a traditional way to encourage luck in the new year. The ingredient may be humble, but the history and legends surrounding the legume have made it a symbol of prosperity to Black Americans in the South.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
RECIPES
WWLP 22News

Traditional New Year’s recipe: Black Eyed Peas

(Mass Appeal) – Food can be very symbolic and is often a part of many traditions. Our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat is here now to share a New Year’s recipe that is rich in American History. Ingredients:. 1 pound dried black-eyed peas. a small amount of extra...
RECIPES
The Independent

8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen

Healthy chips may sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer. Most have one-touch settings for easy cooking and several also include extra functions including dehydrate, roast, rotisserie and more to make them a one-stop worktop wonder. Pre-frozen foods, potatoes, meat and vegetables that are usually roasted all cook well in one.Bear in mind many of these...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy