Longtime ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson died at the age of 44 on Tuesday. Dickerson was battling colon cancer at the time of his death, and the news comes two years after Dickerson's wife Caitlin died of complications from melanoma. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the couple's 11-year-old son and has raised over $200,000 as of Wednesday morning.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO