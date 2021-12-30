ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Be on Netflix?

By Josh Sorokach
We started 2021 with new episodes of Cobra Kai on Netflix, and we’re going to end 2021 with new episodes of Cobra Kai on Netflix. Wax on, wax off, ya know?

The fourth season of the streamer’s sensational Karate Kid revival is set to premiere, and, buddy, you are in for a treat. The Season 3 finale, which just so happened to be named one of the best TV episodes of 2021 by Decider, concluded with longtime rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence combining their dojos in an effort to vanquish Cobra Kai once and for all at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. Can Daniel and Johnny squash their rivalry to defeat the increasingly dangerous John Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the Valley?

What time will the fourth season of Cobra Kai debut on Netflix? What time does Netflix release shows? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE COBRA KAI SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE?

Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres Friday, December 31, 2021 on Netflix.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN COBRA KAI SEASON 4?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai consists of ten episodes.

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?

Netflix releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME WILL COBRA KAI SEASON 4 BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is based out of California, so Cobra Kai Season 4 will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) beginning Friday, December 31. If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you don’t see the new episodes, give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show!

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 5 OF COBRA KAI?

