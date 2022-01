As a parent, you are often told that you know your child best. And it’s true. Even if you sometimes feel confused, you have been with your child from their first breath — and that’s precisely why your insight is so valuable. “Every child develops on their own individual schedule, but when you sense something is not right, it’s important to listen to your instincts,” says Jillian Burgard, CEO and Co-founder of Roots Autism Solutions and Therapeutic Academy in Buffalo Grove and Lake in the Hills.

5 DAYS AGO