WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new year means new resolutions for some people. Health experts at Aspirus Health are giving tips to stick with it. Experts say to come up with a resolution that is small. If your resolution is to go to the gym more often, start out by scheduling three to four days to go to the gym, instead of seven. Experts also say to change one behavior at a time. They also recommend finding a friend that has similar goals.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO