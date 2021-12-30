ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much did that new kitchen cost? No one’s going to tell you

By RONDA KAYSEN
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie Joines Prentice knows when the neighbors are trying to figure out how much money she has spent on her house, even though they never actually ask her. They speak in a code that’s familiar to anyone who has danced around the subject of money. “They’ll say, ‘Oh...

Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
Easy Ways You Can Declutter And Clean Up Your House In No Time

If you’re looking to declutter your house this year, start by putting a stop to buying any more junk. You’ll need a plan of attack and the willpower to stick to it. While you may think that hiring a professional cleaner is completely out of the question for you, don’t discount such an idea just yet. There are ways you can deal with this, and we will give you some examples of them.
Did they like your Christmas gift? How you can tell!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how old you are, everyone enjoys getting a Christmas gift. If you're like most people, you want others to like the gifts you buy for them. As hard as you might try to find the perfect gift, you might fall short. There are ways to tell if you watch their body language. Everyone knows to be gracious when they receive a gift, but their eyes and lips might let you know that they're not crazy about your present. For example, you might see on their lips, but not in their eyes. This means that the outside corner of their eyes won't crinkle. Another sign is an exaggerated eyebrow arch that stays too long. Or, their nose might wrinkle just a bit. Or, they might pull their head back slightly. Or, they might twist their lips or straighten their lips into a tight line. All signs that they're trying not to show that they dislike the gift.
Here's How Much It Costs To Hire a Professional Organizer

When it comes to everything from organizing your small space to finding the perfect storage containers to fit inside your fridge, the task can sometimes be daunting. Even when presented with easy solutions to tidying up, your dwelling and all the excess stuff in it can feel like a massively messy mountain to climb.
Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to organize holiday decorations Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better […]
Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
Small Changes, Big Results – 7 Simple Tips to Give Your Kitchen a Quick Makeover

We all want our kitchens to look like they came out of a glossy home & décor magazine, but unfortunately, not all of us have the time and money resources to embark on a full kitchen remodel. When we browse through Pinterest boards or check out interior design accounts on Instagram and see those picture-perfect kitchens, we usually assume that we have to break the bank in order to achieve a similar look.
The Best Jewelry Dish Trays for Elegant and Chic Bedroom Decor

We’re always on the lookout for new organizers, storage hacks, and gifts for women, and over the years we’ve found quite a few elegant jewelry dish trays that we love. Jewelry dishes are some of our favorite affordable gift ideas for women, and they’re a great impulse purchase for yourself if your dresser or nightstand is in desperate need of organization. There are thousands of jewelry dish trays for sale on Amazon, but only a few of them deserve a place of honor in your bedroom. Your most precious jewelry likely has a deep sentimental value beyond the actual price. Whether...
The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
This mesmerizing Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikTok is only $19

We seriously can’t get over how many awesome Amazon kitchen gadgets there are out there these days. And the best part is the fact that most of the cool stuff you can find out there is affordable. In fact, it’s priced so reasonably that you’d have to be crazy not to get it. Looking for a few examples? We thought you’d never ask. One of the best ones out there is the Govee smart Bluetooth meat thermometer, which is on sale for just $28. It’s an amazing device that helps you cook perfect steak and chicken every single time. I also...
These Plants Are Going to Be Popular in 2022, According to Bloomscape

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new plants. If you’re a plant parent who is looking to grow their foliage family in the year ahead, look no further than Bloomscape‘s most popular plants for 2022. Lindsay Pangborn, Bloomscape’s Gardening Expert, has predicted the three houseplants that will be taking the new year by storm; the species that are sure to be flying off the shelves come January.
