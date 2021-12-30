LISTEN: Rodney Crowell has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Jim Goodwin’s This Is Just a Modern Xmas Song Mix Features Hiss Golden Messenger, Self Esteem, and Some Great Bands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of. Jim Goodwin of the Christmas Underground blog is back with this year’s indie rock Christmas mix, this year titled This Is Just a Modern Xmas Song. For over a decade now Goodwin has tirelessly been putting together an annual mix of indie rock Christmas songs, handing CDs out to friends and also posting it online via Mixcloud and Christmas Underground. You will recognize a few of the artists (this year’s mix includes Hiss Golden Messenger, Self Esteem, and YACHT), but many of the artists are likely somewhat obscure to even ardent followers of indie music. Every mix’s cover art features a parody of a different Belle and Sebastian album, EP, or single cover, all featuring Goodwin in a Santa hat. This year’s cover art (see above) was inspired by the cover of Belle and Sebastian’s 1998 EP This Is Just a Modern Rock Song. Check out the 2021 mix below.

