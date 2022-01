Happy New Year! The bells have tolled and we can finally consign 2021 to the dumpster fire of history alongside 2020. 2022’s going to be way better, right? Right?. Looking back on 2021, we’ve collectively had to endure another rough twelve months, starting with the lows of last winter’s lockdown, the hope afforded to us by vaccines and a summer of sporting highs (and heartbreak), and then fresh shocks to the system toward the end of the year. It’s genuinely difficult to remember everything that’s happened, but the fact of the matter is that we’re not out of the woods yet. I hope you and yours have made it OK and that the future bodes well for us all.

