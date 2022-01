The year 2021 has been a tremendous growth year for cryptos in general, but none other has enjoyed more growth than meme coin Shiba Inu. The dog-themed crypto had grown out of obscurity to become one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap for the year. This is also marked by the significant growth of its community that now sits well above the one-million-holder mark.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO