Here's Where You Can Get The Best Salad In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher
WWPW Power 96.1
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It’s that time of year again for fitness goals and diet commercials, so if you’re looking for some delicious healthy meals, a salad is usually a solid go-to option.

If you’re looking for the best salads in your area, Eat This, Not That! figured out which ones stand out among the rest. The ultimate food content hub explains: “Whether it's for weight loss, dietary restriction, or simple cravings, eating salad is always in style. We came up with a list of a variety of options so that you'll never get bored. While creating this nationwide list of great salads, we researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes.”

So, which salad stands out in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! says it’s the Artisan Avocado Salad at Avocados Restaurant, located in Gainesville. Here’s why:

“Can we all agree that brunch is the best meal of the day? Avocados is an underrated place to spend it drinking bottomless mimosas and chowing down on a refreshing artisan avocado salad. The dish is served with half of a chopped avocado as well as a slice of gluten-free bread.”

See the full list of the best salads in the U.S. (even the ones that surprise you!) here .

