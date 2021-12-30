ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA hospitals receiving federal aid amid major staffing shortage

By Kdka News Staff
 5 days ago

Hospitals and emergency medical service locations in Scranton and York will be first to receive help from federal strike teams.

Three teams will arrive at the Scranton Regional Hospital and WellSpan York early next week. They'll open about 30 additional beds for 30 days.

Allegheny Health Network says the news is welcome as the health care system faces a major staffing shortage.

AHN officials say they have 1,100 job openings for nurses across the state.

