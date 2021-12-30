ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Best Salad In Ohio —And It Will Undoubtedly Surprise You

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
It’s that time of year again for fitness goals and diet commercials, so if you’re looking for some delicious healthy meals, a salad is usually a solid go-to option.

If you’re looking for the best salads in your area, Eat This, Not That! figured out which ones stand out among the rest. The ultimate food content hub explains: “Whether it's for weight loss, dietary restriction, or simple cravings, eating salad is always in style. We came up with a list of a variety of options so that you'll never get bored. While creating this nationwide list of great salads, we researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes.”

So, which salad stands out in Ohio? The best one isn’t necessarily one that you’d expect… Eat This, Not That! says it’s the German Potato Salad at Schmidt’s Sausage Haus Restaurant, located in Columbus. Here’s why:

“Let no side salad go unnoticed! This authentic German potato salad is all the talk of the town in Columbus. Its rich and buttery flavors help settle any extra unwanted spice from your main dish. For German comfort food, this potato salad is effortlessly light and still leaves you room to have a traditional wiener schnitzel or two.”

See the full list of the best salads in the U.S. (even the ones that surprise you!) here .

