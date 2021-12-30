ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know about the artificial leaf

By Rick Adams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leaf is one of nature’s wonders. Why? Well, how about the fact it uses sunlight as energy? How incredible is that? But what if we could make leaves of our own to help us power things in our lives and save the climate? Now that’s not a bad...

The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
Byrdie

8 Things to Know About Noninvasive Body Contouring

I’ve read so much about CoolSculpting® over the last few years, and I can honestly say my interest has piqued. There’s so much out there on the internet and social media that I wanted to get down into the nitty gritty with someone who knows the process well. So, I called upon Laura Dyer, PA-C, to get to the bottom of what the noninvasive body contouring treatment is and everything else you need to know about it before trying it for yourself. Keep reading for more.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Continental Drift: The groundbreaking theory of moving continents

Continental drift was a revolutionary theory explaining that continents shift position on Earth's surface. The theory was proposed by geophysicist and meteorologist Alfred Wegener in 1912, but was rejected by mainstream science at the time. Scientists confirmed some of Wegener's ideas decades later, which are now part of the widely accepted theory of plate tectonics.
SCIENCE
#Ethanol#Methanol Fuel#Alternative Fuel#Amazing Things#Science Fiction
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
NASA

5 Things to Know About a Pair of Small But Mighty Weather Instruments

The Compact Ocean Wind Vector Radiometer (COWVR) is no bigger than a minifridge. The Temporal Experiment for Storms and Tropical Systems (TEMPEST) is even smaller – about the size of a cereal box. Yet these two compact science instruments are designed to do a big job: to make the same high-quality atmospheric observations as weather satellites many times their size and at a fraction of the cost.
NASA
The Independent

Scientists build first self-powered ‘liquibots’ that run continuously without electricity

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...
ENGINEERING
spectrumnews1.com

5 things to know about EVs and the power grid

Electric vehicles are here to stay and by 2035, thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order, all new passenger vehicles will have to be zero-emission. But will we be ready to power and charge all of our electric rides?. Here are five things to know:. A recent report shows that...
CARS
