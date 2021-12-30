ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The 6 Weirdest Conspiracy Theories Invented This Year

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Without doubt, 2021 was packed full of bizarre conspiracy theories that quickly spread online. Newsweek has the best of the...

The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
The Independent

The bizarre conspiracy theories that bubbled up during Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Conspiracy theorists’ fascination with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell have bubbled up throughout the British socialite’s sex-trafficking trial.The pair’s connections to wealth, luxury and powerful people – combined with Epstein’s suicide in prison following his conviction – have long provided fodder for amateur sleuths looking for a wider angle.Many of them focused on Maxwell’s trial as she stood accused of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse.The Epstein and Maxwell accusations also prompted a flurry of doctored photos showing them posing with famous celebrities and politicians.USA TODAY has debunked images that claim to show Epstein posing with President...
Washington Post

Trumpland has a new favorite Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

It remains wild that there is still, to this day, a concerted effort to suggest that the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was somehow not directly a function of President Donald Trump and his supporters. It’s not as though there were four guys wearing generic street clothes who snuck into the Capitol. There were hundreds from a sea of thousands, people bedecked in gear with Trump’s name and slogans all over it. Those subsequently arrested for their involvement in the violence have repeatedly identified Trump’s rhetoric as the impetus, in case anyone might somehow not have connected the then-president’s false claims about the election and his exhortations to show up in Washington that day to what followed.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes conspiracy theory over Jan 6 riots and suggests ‘Feds encouraged it’

RepublicanMarjorie Taylor Greene has sought to promote a conspiracy theory over the Jan 6 riots by a pro-Trump mob and suggested federal agents “encouraged people to go in” to the US Capitol.The GOP congresswoman made the remarks at “Americafest”, a three-day event in Phoenix, Arizona organized by Turning Point USA, a youth conservative student movement for “freedom, free markets and limited government”.In a speech to young conservatives, the representative from Georgia said that she had been in the Capitol at the time and was among more than 150 Republicans trying to stop Joe Biden being certified as president.She said...
KRQE News 13

Conspiracy theories paint fraudulent reality of Jan. 6 riot

Millions of Americans watched the events in Washington last Jan. 6 unfold on live television. Police officers testified to the violence and mayhem. Criminal proceedings in open court detailed what happened. Yet the hoaxes, conspiracy theories and attempts to rewrite history persist, muddying the public’s understanding of what actually occurred...
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

