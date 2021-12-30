Storm Tracker Forecast: Mostly dry & very chilly end to 2021

BOSTON (CBS) — We kicked off 2022 in Boston with our first snowstorm last Friday. The city picked up just under 12 inches which puts us close to our seasonal average. Many cities and towns got a solid 6-12 inches, without the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow.
It seems like old man winter has shown up lately after a drop in temperatures to start the weekend and a messy mix of rain and freezing rain on Sunday.
Showers Sunday evening will come to an end as a cold...
More snow is headed to the Erie region on Monday, and it will come with high winds.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter storm watch until Tuesday morning. Up to eight inches of snow is possible for northern Erie County, and winds could gust to 40 mph.
...
After clouds, drizzle, and fog yesterday, we’ll be a lot brighter throughout most of the day. That’s the good news. The bad news is it’s cold. Early this morning, temperatures dropped into the teens north of I-70 and we don’t rebound that well this afternoon. Highs around 30 today shift to near 40 tomorrow. And […]
We will have sunny skies to start our Sunday. But after the beautiful start to the day, there will be more clouds forming over central and leeward location. Winds will be light, light enough for afternoon sea breezes to form, which will bring in the afternoon clouds. While there will...
AUSTIN, Texas — After a weekend with fairly seasonable afternoon temperatures, it's time for Central Texas to warm up once again. A cold front is pushing through the area Sunday morning, bringing windy conditions along with it. Gusts around 30 mph will be possible throughout Sunday afternoon, with breezy conditions continuing into Monday. We'll kick off the workweek with temperatures in the 40s for your Monday morning commute.
Temperatures are falling this evening! It will be in the 20s through 11 pm then temperatures will be in the teens by the time you are heading out the door. It’s still windy this evening. Gusts will be 20-30 mph through 10 pm. It will be less gusty overnight with a sustained wind around 10 […]
The first week of January was quite cold, as is typical for central Missouri, but coming out of an exceptionally warm December it might have had a harder bite. However, above average temperatures return to the forecast next week, but only for a short time. CHILLY NEXT TWO DAYS. The...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning.
Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day.
Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours.
Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow.
It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...
It was a gorgeous day today with the sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s for portions of the valley! We will see plenty where that came from in the next 7 days. Although first, some clouds will be building in tonight, no moisture is expected with this weak system. The extent of the impacts will be low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s with a decreased chance for morning fog. These clouds are expected to clear out by morning, giving way to another mostly sunny day to kick off the workweek.
Light precipitation is being picked up on radar early this morning along an advancing cold front. Our air is dry compared to yesterday, so I bet most of that is not reaching the ground. We do have an uptick in cloud coverage, helping keep us relatively mild overnight into early Sunday morning. The series of cold fronts will do its job today, keeping our temperatures at bay. Most of us can expect highs in the 30s, with a few lower 40s sneaking in to the south.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up Baltimore, the coldest air of the season arrives!
After starting out Sunday with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy end to the weekend. Rain has exited the region, however, some roads remain wet with areas of ponding.
Temperatures will fall below freezing by Monday morning and any wet surfaces that do not have the opportunity to dry out will likely freeze, resulting in areas of patchy ice.An Arctic blast of air is filtering in behind Sunday’s rain. This will be the coldest air of the winter season, so be sure to brace for high temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the work-week, and dress accordingly.
Full winter gear is highly recommended!Our body naturally generates a layer of heat, but blustery northwest winds will work to push that layer of heat away from our skin, making the wind chill or apparent temperature feel much colder than the actual air temperature.
Wind chill values are projected to be in the 10s and 20s on Monday.Stay with WJZ for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.
While Saturday was a wet day for Miami-Dade and a mainly dry day up in Broward County, Sunday looks to be unsettled across the entire area with a high around 80°. Expect mostly cloudy skies, higher humidity and on-and-off, light, quick-moving showers on a strong, easterly wind. There is...
