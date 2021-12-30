ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netherlands Announces Plan To Give People Up to Six Doses of COVID Vaccine

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The Netherlands may be moving towards administering three more booster COVID-19 vaccines, two of which would be in...

ghost27rsr
4d ago

every government around the globe is gettn paid with these fake vaccines so sad people refuse to see the truth.

guest
2d ago

Because they over bought they want to keep injecting people even if not necessarily? What’s the expiration date on the stockpile they have?

AceBaker
3d ago

Six doses of a vaccine that doesn't stop the virus

batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns Americans NOT to get J&J shot over blood clot risk following nine deaths: Panel unanimously recommends more effective Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead - pharma-giant says it 'remains confident'

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations - while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Fully vaccinated people who catch COVID have 'super immunity'

With Omicron quickly taking over from Delta as the dominant variant here in the UK, and over 89 thousand new cases reported yesterday alone, many of us are becoming increasingly (and understandably) concerned. But, it seems there's a small silver lining amidst all the bad news, with a new study indicating that fully vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 might have "super immunity".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
People

Johnson & Johnson Says 2 Doses of COVID Vaccine Are 85% Effective in Preventing Hospitalizations

Johnson & Johnson says evidence shows that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine can help protect individuals against severe disease and hospitalization. In a statement released Thursday, the company says preliminary results from a real-life study of healthcare workers in South Africa show that two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine show 85% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations among the infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

