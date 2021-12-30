ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox & Friends Host Insists He Doesn’t Want to Be ‘Polarizing’ … Seconds Before Claiming Biden ‘Doesn’t Want to Defeat’ Covid

By Colby Hall
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News contributor Joey Jones guest-hosted Fox & Friends Thursday morning and insisted that he didn’t want to be polarizing just seconds before claiming the Biden administration “didn’t want to defeat the virus.”. That’s an insane take, right? Like, who says “I don’t want to do...

