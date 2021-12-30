Putin Requests Call With President Biden Amid Ukraine Tensions

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak Thursday, but this time at Putin’s request.

The White House says it doesn’t know why Putin asked for the call, but they say the leaders will be engaging one-on-one.

They will likely talk about the Ukrainian border and the estimated 100,000 Russian troops that have gathered there.

If Russia invades, the White House says there will be severe consequences including economic sanctions and bolstering NATO allies in the region.

The White House says it will take a high level of engagement between Biden and Putin to find a path to de-escalation.

Both leaders are also expected to talk on Jan. 10 when they meet face to face in Geneva, Switzerland.