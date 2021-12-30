ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd approach Alvarez agent after round of River Plate talks

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are stepping up their pursuit of River Plate striker Jorge Alvarez. United have held talks with River about the 21 year-old Argentina international in recent...

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.Barcelona have been linked with a January move for the Uruguay international but Rangnick expects him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Fernando Hidalgo
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from fixture tonight

Manchester United will look to move back to within a point of the top four on Monday night when they host Wolves in the Premier League. The Red Devils are seventh but have two games in hand on most of the teams above them, unbeaten in the top flight since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final match in charge. A routine win over Burnley last time out offered hope that cohesion is improving under Ralf Rangnick, who had previously suggested the team were not as far along in their development as he had hoped.As for Wolves, a resolute defensive showing under Bruno...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United will host Wolves at Old Trafford this evening in the Premier League.United have been faced with criticism of late, especially captain Harry Maguire and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has defended the star.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host WolvesHe said: “Our problem was, again, that we allowed too many transitional moments, and this is not only a problem of the centre of the centre-backs, it’s a problem of the whole team that it starts up front. And you can speak also about the role of the No 10 in that kind of formation.“So I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage hails Moutinho for winner at Man Utd

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has hailed Joao Moutinho after Monday's win over Manchester United. The 35-year-old scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute at Old Trafford. Lage said after the game: “I can just say good things about Joao. Look at the way he comes every day to training, he's a fantastic player. A top player with a long career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd hero Ferdinand upset with Rashford

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has an issue with Marcus Rashford's body language. The England forward was unable to make an impact for United as a substitute in the 1-0 loss to Wolves on Monday. "Body language is an issue," Ferdinand told Vibe With Five. "Marcus Rashford comes off the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd lose McTominay, Shaw to suspension

Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay will miss the club's next Premier League fixture. Both players picked up a yellow card in the loss to Wolves on Monday. They will be free to play against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on January. However, they will be unable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Birmingham sign Man Utd defender Mengi

Birmingham City have brought in Manchester United defender Teden Mengi after Dion Sanderson's loan spell was ended early by parent club Wolves. Mengi, 19, joins the Championship side on loan until the end of the season, linking up with fellow Red Devils youngster Tahith Chong at St Andrew's. He arrives...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard frustrated with lack of ‘grit’ as Brentford stun Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard was left scratching his head at how Aston Villa came away from Brentford empty-handed.Villa were leading through an early Danny Ings goal, but a stunner from Yoane Wissa pulled Brentford level and a first senior goal from Mads Roerslev secured a 2-1 win for the hosts.“I couldn’t believe we were level at half-time because the performance was really strong,” said Gerrard.“It seemed to be a matter of when the second goal was going to come. In the second half we had a lot of possession, we created chances, but I’m really disappointed how we conceded the second goal....
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

How to watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

The Premier League returns to action on Monday. Current Records: Wolverhampton 7-7-4; Manchester United 9-5-4 Wolverhampton has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Manchester United and is hoping to record their first win since April 2 of 2019. Wolverhampton will take on Man United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Old Trafford after a week off. Wolves have a defense that allows only 0.78 goals per game, so Man United's offense will have their work cut out for them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Moutinho wants more from Wolves after ‘deserved’ win over Manchester United

Match-winner Joao Moutinho wants more of the same after Wolves outplayed Manchester United on their way to a first Old Trafford victory since 1980.Bruno Lage’s well-drilled side outfought and out-thought the hosts on their return from an enforced two-week due to coronavirus-related postponements.Wolves managed a remarkable 15 shots in an impressive first half that was followed by a memorable late winner off the boot of experienced midfielder Moutinho.The 35-year-old was quick to praise the team effort after sealing the 1-0 triumph and hopes Wolves’ first win at Old Trafford in 42 years can provide the platform for further success.“For me,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s most pressing issue? They do not yet look like a Ralf Rangnick team

There were more than a few concerning post-match comments in the aftermath of Manchester United’s first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era, not least from Rangnick himself. The interim successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to promise that he would still salvage this season and deliver a top four finish because, well, how could he?“I cannot make any guarantees,” Rangnick said. “Look at today’s performance: if I say we are 10 per cent convinced we will finish in the top four, I don’t know if people will believe that. It is about taking the next steps and getting better. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE

