Dominique Ducharme must be happy that this road trip is finally over, the Canadiens (well some of them – Evans and Romanov were added to the Covid protocol today and will have to isolate in their hotel room for 5 days) can now go back home to Montreal and hope to rest and recover for the next 11 days. Their schedule is now pretty much cleared since all their games until January 12th have been postponed. Apparently, the team is now in talks with the health authorities in order to see if they can be allowed to practice in Brossard under the current restrictions in Quebec.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO