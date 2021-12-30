Reddit Favorite EV Naked Brand (NAKD) Stock is Set to Soar Again Today

The stock price of Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ: BTCY) increased by over 1% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ: BTCY) – a modern medical technology company delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions – increased by over 1% today. Investors are responding positively to Biotricity announcing it has expanded the distribution of its new Bioheart heart monitor system, a direct-to-consumer device that offers the same continuous heart monitoring technology used by physicians, on Amazon.com.
Comments / 0