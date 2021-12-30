Sidoti Starts Granite Construction (GVA) at Buy

Have you ever wondered: how do buildings stand up, and resist the forces of time and weather? Well, we have the answer for you, and it’s bracing!. There are many hidden parts of a structure that give it strength and integrity, and without them, they would collapse. A bracing system is a secondary but essential part of any structure, from buildings to bridges. Bracing systems include wood or steel components that help evenly distribute loads and increase the safety of the structure. For bridges, a bracing system serves to stabilize the main girders during construction, to contribute to the distribution of load effects and to provide restraint to compression flanges or chords where they would otherwise be free to buckle laterally. While traditional framing in homes can support the weight of the roof and floors above, it is not able to resist lateral stresses caused by wind, earthquakes or other forces. Bracing requirements are set by the International Residential Code, and have been adopted into the majority of building code laws. It is a necessary part of building any structure, and there are many different types.

