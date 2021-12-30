ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Sidoti Starts Granite Construction (GVA) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Sidoti initiates coverage on Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) with...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Sidoti Reinstates Simulations Plus (SLP) at Neutral

Sidoti reinstates coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Altus Power (AMPS) at Buy

Citi initiates coverage on Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades HP Enterprise (HPE) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Tim Long upgraded HP Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) from Equalweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst George Kelly initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite Construction#Gva#Stock#Construction Maintenance#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Starts Codere Online Luxembourg S.A. (CDRO) at Buy

Stifel analyst Jeff Stantial initiates coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Downgrades Applied Therapeutics (APLT) to Equalweight

Barclays analyst Carter Gould downgraded Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Downgrades PagSeguro (PAGS) to Neutral

UBS analyst Kaio Prato downgraded PagSeguro (NYSE: PAGS) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Downgrades Pinterest Inc (PINS) to Neutral

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris downgraded Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts HashiCorp Inc (HCP) at Buy

Stifel analyst Brad Reback initiates coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Zhihu Inc (ZH) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong initiates coverage on Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Sidoti Starts Co-Diagnostics (CODX) at Buy

Sidoti analyst James Sidoti initiates coverage on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sidoti Starts Sanmina-SCI Corp. (SANM) at Buy

Sidoti analyst Anja Soderstrom initiates coverage on Sanmina-SCI Corp. (NASDAQ: SANM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts XPO Logistics (XPO) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Chris Kuhn initiates coverage on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Deutsche Bank Starts Local Boutni Corp. (LOCL) at Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Christopher Barnes initiates coverage on Local Boutni Corp. (NYSE: LOCL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $9.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Local Boutni Corp. click here. For more ratings news on Local Boutni Corp. click here. Shares of Local...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (AOGOU) Prices 9M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AOGOU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and are expected to begin trading on Monday, December 27, 2021, under the ticker symbol “AOGOU”. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “AOGO” and “AOGOW”, respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades Coca-Cola (KO) to Buy

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet upgraded Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Wabtec (WAB) to Acquire MASU’s Railway Friction Business

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today announced it recently acquired the railway friction business from MASU, a leading manufacturer of friction products across the automotive and rail industry. The acquisition, which has received necessary regulatory approvals and is subject to customary closing conditions, will expand Wabtec’s installed base and accelerate growth across its brake product portfolio.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Upgrades Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Buy

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken upgraded Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Starts Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (REFI) at Buy

Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross initiates coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
homestratosphere.com

Types of Bracings Used in Construction (Residential and Commercial)

Have you ever wondered: how do buildings stand up, and resist the forces of time and weather? Well, we have the answer for you, and it’s bracing!. There are many hidden parts of a structure that give it strength and integrity, and without them, they would collapse. A bracing system is a secondary but essential part of any structure, from buildings to bridges. Bracing systems include wood or steel components that help evenly distribute loads and increase the safety of the structure. For bridges, a bracing system serves to stabilize the main girders during construction, to contribute to the distribution of load effects and to provide restraint to compression flanges or chords where they would otherwise be free to buckle laterally. While traditional framing in homes can support the weight of the roof and floors above, it is not able to resist lateral stresses caused by wind, earthquakes or other forces. Bracing requirements are set by the International Residential Code, and have been adopted into the majority of building code laws. It is a necessary part of building any structure, and there are many different types.
CONSTRUCTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy