ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show postponed over COVID

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvzyM_0dZ5A3zj00

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

Cruise passenger says ship was like a ‘petri dish’

The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

First held in 1877, the dog show attracts thousands of competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February, with semifinal and final rounds at Madison Square Garden. Last year, it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

With COVID-19 cases now exploding around the U.S. , the postponement comes less than two weeks after more than 8,500 canines, owners and handlers converged for another top U.S. dog show, the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#American Kennel Club#Public Health#Covid#Ap#Pekingese#Wasabi#French#English#German#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
WGN Radio

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
WGN Radio

Dr. Kevin Most: Cloth masks aren’t getting the job done

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared the reasons why people should ditch their cloth masks and start wearing surgical or N-95 masks. He also talked about the […]
WGN Radio

Illinois one of top states for exoduses according to new study

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is one of the top states in the country seeing the biggest exoduses according to a study released by United Van Lines. The moving company released its 45th Annual National Movers Study. The study tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns. Vermont was the state with the highest […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy