Game day odds: Tennessee-Purdue

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Ahead of Thursday’s contest, Vols Wire looks at game day odds between Tennessee and Purdue.

Line: Tennessee -6.5

Over/Under: 66.5

Money Line: Tennessee -260, Purdue +205

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)
  • Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama (W, 60-14)
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt (W, 45-21)

