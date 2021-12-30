Game day odds: Tennessee-Purdue
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).
The contest will take place Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.
Ahead of Thursday’s contest, Vols Wire looks at game day odds between Tennessee and Purdue.
Line: Tennessee -6.5
Over/Under: 66.5
Money Line: Tennessee -260, Purdue +205
All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
- Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
- Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
- Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
- Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
- Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
- Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
- Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
- Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
- Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)
- Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)
- Nov. 20 South Alabama (W, 60-14)
- Nov. 27 Vanderbilt (W, 45-21)
