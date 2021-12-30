ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The History Of Hot Dog: 6 Interesting Facts

By Thomas Martin
artofhealthyliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough hot dogs are one of the favorite American snacks, not many people know much about them and their history. Likewise, not many foods have been seen as uniquely American as hot dogs. Indeed, the hot dog has gone so deep into the culture of the USA that it is difficult...

artofhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

12 Food and Drink Slogans You Can’t Forget

An earworm is a song or song fragment that gets stuck in your head, on endless repeat, for a day or a week or more. According to the experts, about 90 percent of people experience one at least once a week. Advertising slogans or catchphrases might not be earworms, exactly, but they do tend to […]
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

Swing by Wienerschnitzel & Come Meet Your New Favorite Hot Dogs: The Chili Cheese All-Beef Dogs

The Bacon Ranch Dog is Back & Part of this Unique, Mouthwatering Collection that’s in a League of their Own. Irvine, California, Dec. 27, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - Wienerschnitzel has elevated the chili cheese dog and created a crave-worthy collection so distinctive and yummy, they’ll leave you wanting more. The Chili Cheese All-Beef Dogs are a compilation of three of the chain’s mouthwatering hot dogs. The first, the largest hot dog chain in the world took two of America’s favorite flavors - bacon and ranch dressing - and created the exquisite Bacon Ranch Dog. A plump all-beef hot dog loaded with crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, melty shredded cheddar and its world famous Chili. Then, they took their scrumptious Chili Cheese Fries and added them to a tasty all-beef hot dog to create the flavorful Junkyard Dog. Packed with grilled onions, zesty mustard, golden fries, savory Chili and American cheese - it’s a fan favorite! If it’s classics you crave, there’s the tried and true Chili Cheese Dog, a juicy all-beef hot dog topped with Chili and shredded cheddar.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Dog Day#Pig#Interesting Facts#Food Drink#Americans
101wkqx.com

Someone needs to tell Gordon Ramsay about ketchup on hot dogs

The man that brought you “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares” just opened a restaurant where Walhburger’s used to be- Mr Gordon Ramsay. It’s aptly named, Gordon Ramsay Burger. He’s got 35 other places around the world, and now he’s got one here. Hooray! Right? His butter burger is to die for, but that’s not the question here. Did anyone do research on the city of Chicago before adding the three different “hot dawgs” to the menu?! They all include the same ingredient that many people consider sacrilege- ketchup. Yes. Whether or not you personally believe that ketchup should come near a dog that is of the hot variety, they could have at least offered some without it. Just sayin’ Gordon… maybe add another ‘dawg’ to the menu, call it, ‘the garden’ but what do I know?
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecitymenus.com

Brother and Sister Duo Opening The Original Hot Dog Factory In Newnan

Local franchise operators, brother and sister Edward and Genesis, will soon open The Original Hot Dog Factory in Newnan. Recently two other locations opened around the Metro Atlanta area, one in Alpharetta at Halcyon and another in Lawrenceville. Edward spread the exciting news in December on his Facebook page. He says, “With great Excitement, Thankfulness and Prayer I am Blessed to say that we are officially Franchisees.”
NEWNAN, GA
Shore News Network

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Rolls Food Truck Into Indiana

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in the United States. Founded in 2018, the brand has expanded across the United States, primarily across the South and Mid-West, and recently hitting the Northeast. Featuring grilled all beef hot dogs, hot and mild sausages, and brats, along with the pulled pork, pulled chicken and smoked brisket, it’s a classic family friendly favorite with something for everyone! An array of toppings and sides are available to accompany the meal as well as desserts to include pineapple upside down cakes and toffee sticky cakes. Self-pour beer walls that use local craft beers, wines and ciders are also present in the brick-and-mortar locations.
INDIANA STATE
QSR magazine

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Seeks Major Growth in 2022

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. Just featured on Americas best with award winning food Crave is poised for significant growth for 2022 and beyond. With 51 units open and sold across the United States they are determined to be the leader in the BBQ and hot dog market. Crave features grilled Hot Dogs topped how you like them. 20+ toppings to choose from makes the possibilities endless.
RESTAURANTS
614now.com

National chain for hot dogs and barbecue planning Columbus location

Just like it has some great spots for barbecue, Columbus has several iconic restaurants where you can grab a hot dog decked out in almost every imaginable topping. Soon enough, the city will have a spot where you can grab both in the same place. That’s because Crave Hot Dogs...
COLUMBUS, OH
Chicago magazine

The Hot Dog Stand That’s Also Perfect for Date Night

I love a fancy date — now that I work from home, I’ll take any excuse to put on a dress and go out for a tasting menu — but I also love extremely casual dates, when you head out with your partner because you can’t face the leftovers you’d planned to eat, or because you both had a stressful day and just need someone else to cook for you.
RESTAURANTS
u.today

You Can Now Eat Dogecoin-Inspired Hot Dogs at This Crypto Restaurant

There is no shortage of unique concepts in the foodservice industry. Some examples include a medical-themed restaurant that welcomes visitors through a "morgue" in Singapore, an airplane-themed restaurant in Ohio, a Harry Potter-themed restaurant in Toronto, a circus-themed restaurant in London and a sci-fi restaurant with xenomorphs in Switzerland. After...
RESTAURANTS
Dallas Observer

The Stix Icehouse in McKinney Honors Betty White with Hot Dog and Vodka Combo

McKinney restaurant and bar The Stix Icehouse is honoring the recently passed legend Betty White with an appropriate food and beverage special. The actress, comedian and Ryan Reynolds' biggest crush would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. In a 2018 interview with Parade when asked if she had any tips for a long happy and healthful life White answered vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”
MCKINNEY, TX
Hartford Courant

Fatima’s Fusion Flavors in Manchester offers both halal Indian and American food

Fatima’s Fusion Flavors, which opened Dec. 11 in Manchester, is a fusion-style halal restaurant, combining Indian and Bengali food and American food. The idea for the fusion came from owner Ahmed Jilu, a native of Bangladesh, who has always dreamed of opening a halal restaurant, and his wife Luthfa, and their American-born kids Tashfia, Tahsin, Tahira and Mahdi. “There’s not much halal food ...
MANCHESTER, CT
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy