ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A Secret ‘Halo Infinite’ Mid-Credits Ending Has Leaked

By Paul Tassi
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Given Halo Infinite’s somewhat…rocky production, there’s a lot of stuff buried in the game files that didn’t quite make the final cut. But some things are more important than others and now, a full-on ending teaser cutscene has been extracted by YouTuber GameCheat13. The teaser,...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How many missions are in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode became available before the game’s campaign mode. Some players may forget all about the game’s story mode while enjoying the action in multiplayer, but the campaign also became available in December 2021. Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is a must-try for all fans, combining...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ has a Holiday event and it’s starting now

Released to widespread critical acclaim, ‘Halo Infinite’ had a multiplayer beta a month before the game was fully released this month. It has received plenty of changes already, with developer 343 industries taking note of player complaints and adjusting things accordingly, with more to come. But now we’re getting the second event, and it’s themed around Winter and the Holidays.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite: When and where to find the Scorpion Gun

If you're looking to deal some OP damage on Zeta Halo, you'll want to get your hands on the Halo Infinite Scorpion Gun. It pays homage to Halo 2's Scarab Gun easter egg, which could be collected at a certain location and time. The Scorpion Gun can be collected in similar circumstances and comes with infinite ammo, is invisible and fires explosive shells. In short, it's really gonna mess some Grunts up. So, let's take a look at where you can get it.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Halo Infinite Review

Master Chief’s return is a joyful affair, despite the desperate situation you find at the start of the Halo Infinite campaign. Found at the outset floating in space, he’s a relic to human ingenuity that’s been MIA for some six months before the pilot of Echo 216 discovers him, zaps his suit full of juice, and resurrects our beloved Reclaimer. What follows is a bombastic, action-packed opening that showcases just how far Master Chief has come, while paying homage to his history.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usnc#Marines#The Spirit Of Fire#Blue Team#Flood
Escapist Magazine

The Marines Are the Best Part of Halo Infinite

Everyone’s got a hot take on Halo Infinite, it seems. Personally, I couldn’t care less about the meandering plot, quippy new AI, or the monologuing villains. Hell, Master Chief isn’t the hero of my playthrough. Nah, my heroes, my MVPs of Halo Infinite, are the UNSC’s Marines!
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Halo Infinite has what it takes to thrive as an esports game

While I have been a gamer for my entire life, it was actually very early esports that got me to take the medium seriously. When I was playing Counter-Strike 1.6 at far younger than I should have been, my friend and I would head over to a local gaming café where we would play in small tournaments or casual matches with whoever was around. Later on, it was seeing Halo 2 tournaments hosted by MLG on TV that got me to buy an Xbox and start playing console games online for the first time. I followed the competitive Halo scene up until the end of the Halo 3 days and then … just kind of fell off.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite guide: Nexus and Command Spire collectibles

In this Halo Infinite Nexus and Command Spire collectibles guide, we’ll show you where to find every Audio Log, Mjolnir Armory, Spartan Core, and Skull in the Nexus and Command Spire main story missions. We’re combining them here because they’re in the same map location and there’s no gap between them.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
gamepressure.com

FNAF: Security Breach Closing in on Halo Infinite on Steam

The best-selling game of the past week on Steam was Halo Infinite, but the next spots on the podium belonged to newcomers - FNAF: Security Breach and Ready or Not. The next few days should bring a lot of changes to the bestseller list, because the day after tomorrow Valve launches its Winter Sale.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite guide: Repository collectibles

In this Halo Infinite Repository collectibles guide, we’ll show you where to find every Audio Log, Mjolnir Armory, Spartan Core, and Skull in the Repository main story mission. Repository collectibles include 2 UNSC Audio Logs and 1 Skull. Below, we’ll go through them in (roughly) the order you’ll encounter...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Glitch Unlocks Campaign Co-op

Last month, 343 Industries revealed that Halo Infinite's campaign co-op would be delayed until sometime in 2022. The Xbox developer hasn't revealed a more concrete release window just yet, but at least one player has discovered a way to enjoy the campaign with a friend! Apparently, a new glitch in the game allows two players to jump into the campaign with one another ahead of the official release. Images of the glitch were shared to the game's subreddit, but apparently those that discovered it "did it by accident and are currently looking into how to replicate it."
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: How to Defeat the Harbinger

Halo is a series that would traditionally consider the idea of boss battles to be taboo, excluding the Halo 2 Tartarus boss battle at least. When it comes to Halo Infinite though, the idea of boss battles is utilized to its fullest effect, with many story missions featuring bosses to tackle. From the earliest times against Tremonius to the brutish power of both Hyperius and Tovarus, there’s plenty of difficulty to go around. One of the most difficult bosses to tackle though is the Harbinger, acting as the final battle for our favorite Spartan in Halo Infinite. If you’d like some help though, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to defeat the Harbinger and finish Halo Infinite!
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite Weekly Challenges not working fix

With so much to unlock in the Halo Infinite Battle Pass, it’s no surprise players go after weekly challenges. However, some are encountering a problem where weekly challenges aren’t tracking the way they should. This results in a loss of progress and a general feeling of anger that inhibits proper entertainment. Luckily, there are some steps you can take to fix weekly challenges that aren’t working and start having fun again.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event start and end?

Halo Infinite’s second limited-time event begins today with players getting a chance to earn winter and holiday-themed cosmetics and in-game goodies. The Winter Contingency event will be a part of Halo’s online multiplayer experience, and players will get “free rewards” just for playing, according to the game’s developer.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Winter Contingency: All Rewards and Challenges

The Halo Infinite Winter Contingency is now underway. Here are all the rewards to earn, and how to earn them, during the event. A lot of online multiplayers are getting into the festive spirit this year. Halo Infinite has now joined in on the fun with the Winter Contingency event. Like Fortnite's Winterfest event, players won't be able to blitz through all of the challenges and rewards in one day. Operating a bit like a virtual advent calendar, players will be able to unlock a reward for each day of the event up until Dec. 30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Video Goes Viral After Discovering Secret Ability in Campaign

A Halo Infinite video over on TikTok has gone viral and quickly amassed over two million views after discovering a secret trick that can be used in the campaign to alleviate its biggest issue. The Halo Infinite campaign was released earlier this month, and while many agree it doesn't quite live up to the heights of Bungie's Halo games, it's an improvement upon 343 Industries' previous attempts with Halo 4 and Halo 5. That said, unlike Halo 4, Halo 5, and the Bungie games as well, it boasts an open-world design or at least a pseudo-open-world design. And while the game's world isn't the biggest, traversing can take a little too much time for the preferences of some players, including the aforementioned Tik Toker, who discovered a very effective way to quickly move across the map.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

What is the Best Controller for Halo Infinite

The best controller for Halo Infinite has been the Elite Series 2, notoriously rated as one of the best controllers for Halo Infinite, but the major downside is that the price of the controller is steep for an average Halo player, and so there are some other options one could pursue if either the Elite Series 2 is too expensive for them, or it's just not the right fit.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite now has the option to add cat ears to your helmet for $10

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has introduced a new cat-themed cosmetic pack that includes attachable cat ears for your helmet. The appropriately named 'Cat Lovers' bundle comes with four different items including the 'Faded Blush' armor coating (which combines grey with a warm pink tone), the 'Purrfect Audio' cat ear helmet attachments, as well as two weapon charms, the Tabby charm and Kat charm. This bundle will cost players 1,000 credits - also known as $10 in real-world currency.
VIDEO GAMES
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
93K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy