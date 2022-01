No, this was not an alien invasion over the skies of Big D recently but rather one of the best Christmas drone light shows to hit the Dallas Fort Worth area most recently. The first time that I heard of one of these shows was from my daughter last year, they had one of these shows around Christmas in Kansas City. Fireworks are nice but this drone light show blows that out of the water. Could this over rule fireworks one day?

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO