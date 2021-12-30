ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft will now make group chats visible on Microsoft Teams Rooms

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 4 days ago

Sometimes during a Microsoft Teams meeting, there is a parallel conversation going on between the on-screen presentation and the text chat. In June 2021 Microsoft added notifications for private...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

