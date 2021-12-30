ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Want a dry January? Here's what to know about abstaining from alcohol

By AUBREY WHELAN THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER
Scranton Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePausing drinking for a month after the excesses of the holiday season — otherwise...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAX

Dry January: What a month without alcohol can do for your body, mind

Dry January is an initiative that was started in 2012 by Alcohol Change UK to get people to see the mental, physical, and even financial benefits of living without alcohol. Now it’s pretty trendy to take part in the trend of ditching alcohol for the whole month of January, and there are some real benefits to gain from it as well. Dr. George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says participating in Dry January can be a great way to learn more about your drinking habits, which can help you make healthier choices moving forward. He says the break can also shed light on how drinking alcohol affects your physical and mental health. In terms of purely physical results, Dr. Tyler Oesterle says heavy drinkers may find they see the biggest change if they participate, but for light drinkers, 31 days isn’t really enough to make any significant difference physically. Elective sobriety coach Amanda Kuda says that while 31 days might not be long enough to make any meaningful changes, it can be a great start for someone who is sober-curious. Kuda adds, “Dry January is a socially acceptable way to take a step back from alcohol, in a world that’s obsessed with booze.” (Yahoo)
FOOD & DRINKS
Newsday

Here's what to know about getting around this holiday season

Even as the omicron variant sweeps across the region, millions of Americans will be driving or flying during what’s typically the busiest travel period of the year. Masking mandates remain in effect on all public transportation, while health experts continue to push for vaccinations and a return to double masks or KN95 masks in indoor public spaces.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

What To Know If You're Thinking Of Trying Dry January

Dry January got its start in the U.K. in 2014 as a challenge to the sober-curious to take a 31-day "test-drive" of the booze-free lifestyle. Six years after it started, Vice found that the number of U.S. participants was on the decline. Just 14% planned to participate in 2020, which was quite the drop from the 23% who'd intended to do so in 2019. While the numbers for 2022 aren't in yet, YouGov does report that 15% of American adults planned to go dry in January of 2021.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Alcohol#Dry January#Pandemic#Stress#Food Drink#Beverages
SPY

Dry January? Here’s a Guide for Making Delicious Mocktails — With Advice From a Real Bartender

Americans love to drink. On average, an American consumes between eight and ten liters of alcohol per year and between 60-70% of adults take part in alcoholic libations on a regular basis. Whether it’s working through your latest craft brew selection, taking down mixed drinks at your local cocktail bar or the wine you enjoy with dinner — alcohol is heavily incorporated into our weekly and sometimes daily routines. As with anything else indulgent, it’s best enjoyed responsibly and in moderation. Sometimes, it’s nice to take a break and let our systems reset. Many people do this at the beginning of...
DRINKS
The Guardian

Dry January? Try these non-alcoholic drinks

Guinness, 0.0%, from £4, 4x440ml can, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons There are two ways to approach a month off the sauce, as many of us have vowed to do this January. Either you go for non-alcoholic drinks that are their own thing, and always have been (of which more below). Or you can adapt what I like to think of as the Linda McCartney model: weaning yourself off your favourites with a clever simulacrum that doesn’t contain the substance (animal products for Linda; alcohol for you) you’re trying to avoid. As someone who would happily own up to being vegan-curious but not quite ready to move beyond flexitarian status, I’ve eaten my share of Quorn sausages, beetroot-blood burgers and fake chicken schnitzel- type things, and I’m impressed by just how far they’ve developed in the past couple of years. Realistic booze substitutes have moved on, too, with the choice now extending far beyond the lonely bottle of Clausthaler (itself much better than it was), and with the latest big brand 0.0% contender from Guinness coming extremely, satisfyingly close to the real thing.
DRINKS
Medical News Today

What to know about dry eye gel drops and what conditions they treat

Dry eyes are a common concern that can be due to many different reasons. They can result from aging, environmental factors, or be a symptom of another condition. Gel drops are thicker versions of artificial tears that can relieve the due to dry eyes. Gel drops are thicker in substance...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
inquirer.com

Trying for a Dry January? Here’s what you need to know about abstaining from alcohol for a month

Pausing drinking for a month after the excesses of the holiday season — otherwise known as Dry January — has become a popular New Year’s resolution. And this year, even as the stress of the pandemic and a new variant might make a nightcap even more tempting, experts say it’s still worth taking time to reevaluate your drinking in the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marietta Daily Journal

Trying for a Dry January? Here's what you need to know about abstaining from alcohol for a month

Pausing drinking for a month after the excesses of the holiday season — otherwise known as Dry January — has become a popular New Year's resolution. And this year, even as the stress of the pandemic and a new variant might make a nightcap even more tempting, experts say it's still worth taking time to reevaluate your drinking in the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy