Previously anti-crypto investors are increasingly turning to Bitcoin and its brethren as a hedge against fiat currency inflation concerns. One example is Hungarian-born billionaire Thomas Peterffy who, in a Jan. 1 Bloomberg report, said that it would be prudent to have 2-3% of one’s portfolio in crypto assets just in case fiat “goes to hell”. He is reportedly worth $25 billion.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO