ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Flashback: Packers' defense dominates Vikings in '06 matchup

Packers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 21, 2006, Green Bays' defense went...

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Flashback#Field Goals#American Football#Green Bays
The Independent

Antonio Brown leaves Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on team

Antonio Brown has dramatically left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on his team during their comeback victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.The controversial wide receiver, who played a part in the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory last season, pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads and ran down the tunnel as his team trailed in the third quarter at the MetLife Stadium.The circumstances surrounding the matter were not clear but head coach Bruce Arians said after the Buccaneers rallied to win 28-24 that Brown was no longer part of his plans.BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown:...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has many titles: Green Bay Packers quarterback, “Jeopardy!” host and State Farm spokesperson. Perhaps Rodgers can add “Cleveland Browns quarterback” in the near future. In a story published Thursday, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicted Rodgers’ most likely destinations in 2022 and the Browns...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL: Why Nobody Can Fool Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he embarks on his quest for his 4th MVP and 2nd Super Bowl. For his entire career teams have tried to fool him with pressure, exotic coverages or anything else they can scheme up, but time and time again Rodgers is just too good. Why has he still managed to see THIS much success at the age of 37?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bring Me The News

Mike Zimmer's snarky press conference is a fitting end to Vikings season

Mike Zimmer couldn’t have gone down any other way than in a toothless loss to his team’s archrival on a night that ended with a graceless three-minute press conference. The Minnesota Vikings lost 37-10 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, which acted as the final graveyard for their playoff hopes. Before the game, the NBC broadcast gave the Vikings a 7% chance of making the postseason following wins on Sunday by San Francisco, Philadelphia and New Orleans. That officially sunk to 0% when the clock on Sunday night’s game struck 0:00 but probably was around zero much earlier in the night than that.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt LaFleur gives hint about Packers’ Week 18 playing time plans

The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, which means they have the luxury of resting their starters in Week 18 if they choose to go that route. Aaron Rodgers and company almost certainly will not play the entire game, but it sounds like they will see some action.
NFL
The Spun

Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral On Sunday Night Football

The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Pickle Juice Played Factor in Vikings-Packers Game

Remember Sunday evening when Kellen Mond entered the game in Green Bay, relieving Sean Mannion in what folks believed was a “finally” moment?. That was all for a pickle juice break. Veteran QB2 Sean Mannion started the Week 17 contest for the Vikings after QB1 Kirk Cousins missed...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers hoping for 1 change when Packers host playoff game

The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. That means they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers is hoping for better weather this year than the Packers had a year ago. Of course, his definition of better would be worse for the average person.
NFL
NBC Sports

Game official has to exit Packers-Vikings, crew operating with six members

For the second time in Sunday’s slate of games, an NFL official has had to exit a contest. In the first quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between the Packers and Vikings, umpire Fred Bryan bent over and then went to the Packers’ sideline to be examined in Green Bay’s medical tent.
NFL
packerstalk.com

Packers vs Vikings Game Recap

On their way to winning their 13th game of the season and securing home-field advantage in the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers absolutely handed it to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 37-10. With QB Kirk Cousins out for the Sunday night affair due to being an unvaccinated positive...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy