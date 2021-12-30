Is It Better To Buy Or Rent A Boat?

Do you dream of spending your weekends on crystal, clear waters? Relaxing on a boat? Enjoying the sunshine? If this sounds like bliss for you, you have to consider whether you should rent or purchase a boat.

Both options come with their pros and cons. However, it is all about figuring out what is going to be right for your situation. With that being said, let’s take a look at both options in further detail below.

PROS OF RENTING A BOAT / CONS OF BUYING A BOAT

There is only one place to begin when it comes to the benefits of renting a boat, and this is with the fact that it is a very flexible option.

You get to try different boats out and you do not have to commit to one right away. Of course, you also have the benefit of paying for the boat with manageable monthly payments, rather than needing to make one large, upfront payment, as is the case when it comes to purchasing a boat outright.

There are also some extra costs that come with owning a boat. For example, you have to pay for maintenance. However, when renting you will need to make sure you protect the boat effectively, otherwise, you could end up with massive fines to pay.

Check out this guide on shrink wrap vs tarps for more information. Aside from this, though, you can know exactly how much you are going to need to pay per month. This means you do not need to worry about unexpected expenses.

PROS OF BUYING A BOAT / CONS OF RENTING A BOAT

The main advantage you will get when you purchase a boat is the fact that it is going to be your boat! You will have something to show in return for your money. This is something that is yours.

You will be able to sell it if you do not want it in the future. You can customize it if you wish to do so. Furthermore, while purchasing a boat does cost more money to start with, you will end up spending more money in the long term when renting because of the interest costs that are associated with rental boats.

Another drawback associated with renting a boat out is that many people do not realize that you need to haul your gear to and from every boat, no matter the trip that you are taking.

This means you are going to have to drag all of your things from the car, to the boat, and then back again, and you will need to repeat this with every new boat that you hire. If you own a boat, on the flip side, you can load it up with the gear you require for your trips and you can simply leave it on the boat for the next trip.

So there you have it: everything you need to know about renting and purchasing a boat. We hope that this helps you to get to the right decision for you.

