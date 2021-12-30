ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS The Apple of the Nasdaq 100's eye

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters.

THE APPLE OF THE NASDAQ 100'S EYE (0859 EST/1359 GMT)

Apple (AAPL.O) has come within striking distance of the $3 trillion market cap milestone.

With this, AAPL's relative strength line vs the Nasdaq 100 (.NDX) is nearing its own important hurdle in the form of a more than 30-year resistance line:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynhUo_0dZ51Yjp00
AAPLNDX12302021

Of note, the AAPL/NDX ratio briefly spiked above this barrier in late-August/early September 2020. However, it failed to sustain several one-day breakouts above the line. The stock then topped and suffered a significant decline. AAPL lost around 20% on a closing basis in just 12 trading days (tds) into its late-September 2020 trough.

Then again, in late-December of last year, and late-January of this year, the ratio once again flirted with the resistance line. After it topped, essentially right at the barrier on Jan. 27, AAPL slid around 18% over the next 27 tds into its early-March trough.

The ratio bottomed in early June and then with its Nov. 8 low, it used the support line from early-2019 as a launching pad. AAPL has rocketed about 20% in the 35 tds since then.

With the line around 1.106% in mid-December, the ratio hit a record high of 1.101% on Dec. 15, and has since deflated. Over the coming weeks, the line will ascend to the 1.108%/1.109% area.

The ratio may need to overwhelm this barrier for Apple to sustain its leadership position vs. the NDX. Otherwise, the stock may be close to another bout of instability.

(Terence Gabriel)

FOR THURSDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

