ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I have an unfinished mission in Afghanistan, says exiled Afghan politician

ksjd.org
 5 days ago

A member of Afghanistan's parliament is now living in exile. Naheed Farid has put her kids in school here in the United States, but her mind still turns to her home country. And though the parliament was scattered, she speaks of her elected position in the present tense. NAHEED...

www.ksjd.org

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Reports of Saddam Hussein hiding in hole 'fabricated': Iraqi Interpreter for US Military

Baghdad [Iraq], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Reports that US troops captured former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein while he was hiding in an underground hole were fabricated, an Iraqi interpreter who worked with the US military at the time told Sputnik. Following Hussein's arrest on December 13, 2003, the Pentagon claimed that...
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Republic Of Afghanistan#Islam#Democratic
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
americanmilitarynews.com

2 suicide drones shot down while trying to attack US troops in Iraq

Two explosive-laden drones were shot down on Monday near a base in Iraq housing U.S. troops. An official of the U.S.-led international military coalition in Iraq, known as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), confirmed the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones,” in a statement provided to Reuters. The official said the drones “were shot down without incident.”
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant. Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020. The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation. "US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
Reuters

Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army

AMMAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel launched an air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia on Tuesday in the second such attack this month, the Syrian army said, setting ablaze the container storage area where two port sources said Iran has been storing munitions. An Israeli military spokesperson declined...
The Guardian

Israeli airstrike sets port of Latakia ablaze, says Syrian media

An Israeli airstrike hit Syria’s Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported. Since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghans who helped UK forces fight Taliban still stuck in Afghanistan

London [UK], December 26 (ANI): Thousands of Afghans who helped UK forces fight against the Taliban are still stuck in Afghanistan, reported a UK-based newspaper on Saturday. As per British Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly 167 Afghans are still trapped in Afghanistan, but former Defense Minister Johnny Mercer negated it and said that the numbers of Afghans left behind are in thousands, reported Sputnik.
WORLD
dallassun.com

7,000 developmental projects remain unfinished across Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 28 (ANI): At least 7,000 projects of the Citizens' Charter National Priority Program (CCNPP) aimed to reduce poverty, improve socio-economic conditions for communities and stop the migration of young people remained unfinished across Afghanistan. The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on Monday that the national program launched...
dallassun.com

Former Afghan President Ghani says he had no idea that he was leaving Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 30 (ANI): Former President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said that only after taking off from Afghanistan did he learn that he was headed outside the country. Describing the events of August 15 when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Ghani in conversation with Gen Sir Nick Carter,...
TIME

'Maybe the War Would Have Ended Earlier.' Afghanistan Watchdog Says Secrecy Hurt Oversight Effort

In the days leading up to the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan, John Sopko’s staff began receiving urgent emails from the U.S. State Department to shut down public access to his agency’s website. As Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Sopko is charged with producing reports cataloging the waste, fraud and abuse that has plagued 20 years of U.S. reconstruction spending in Afghanistan.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy