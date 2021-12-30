ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York’s Minimum Wage Goes Up Again

By Kathy Whyte
 5 days ago
The base wage for workers in New York State is about to go up again. The minimum wage in the state increases December 31 to $13.20 an hour except for fast food workers around the state who are...

CNY News

11 Nostalgic General Stores Scattered Across Upstate New York

In the small communities we grew up in the general store, or the five and dime store, were the center of all the action. Everybody shopped there. They stocked anything Mom and Dad needed. And the kids loved them for the penny candies! Here are 11 stores we think you should put on your radar. General stores and five and dime stores still exist! Check out our list and enjoy a trip back to your youth .
RETAIL
CNY News

New York State Puts A Lockdown On Sale of Products With Flame Retardants

As New York State strives to become a green technology state and a place that promotes healthy living, on the heels of the polystyrene ban which is now in effect in the state, added to that is a new ban on products containing flame-retardant chemicals that have been tied to significant health risks like increased risks of neurological injury, hormone disruption, cancer, and negative impacts on the immune system.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
CNY News

No More Heating With Firewood In New York?

The days of having your home heated with a wood furnace may be going away in New York State. There's a pending law in New York that will begin to outlaw heating devices that create carbon emissions. This bill known as the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

NY’s 12 Smallest Counties and Why You Should Visit Them

These 12 New York State counties rank among the smallest in population for the state. Each is sparsely populated and located in a rural area. Still, each of the dozen counties has a surprise or two waiting for a news visitor to explore. From unique museums, to amazing natural sights, to out-of-the-way tourist destinations, each is worthy of a days visit from you.
POLITICS
CNY News

DA: No Charges For Cuomo From Allegations By 2 Women

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges stemming from allegations of unwanted kissing by two women, one of them a state trooper assigned to his detail. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says while there was evidence to conclude the...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
CNY News

With COVID Transmission Already High, Is Central New York Ready For Post Holiday Cases?

As we head for a new year to begin, health officials on a national, state, and local level are all holding their breaths, wondering what impact holiday gatherings will have on COVID-19 case numbers and if hospitals will see a dangerous influx of new cases. There's nothing to do at this point but wait and see what happens. In the meanwhile here's where we stand on a local level with the virus...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Need A COVID Test? New York State Is Opening A Test Site in Milford, NY

If you've needed to get a COVID-19 test within the last month, then you know that it's not easy as easy to get tested right away due to the surge in cases. While you're waiting for your COVID test appointment, that's just extra time that you need to quarantine and it can be very frustrating. Here's some good news on testing availability...
MILFORD, NY
CNY News

New COVID Strategy Aims To Keep New York Children in Classroom

A high-ranking Hudson Valley Republican supports a new strategy that aims to keep children in the classroom. On Friday, the CDC promoted a COVID-19 practice known as "test-to-stay." The strategy aims to keep children in the classroom. "Test-to-Stay is another valuable tool in a layered prevention strategy that includes promoting...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNY News

Omicron is Latest Blow to Pandemic-Weary Front-Line Workers

BOSTON (AP) — The surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant is the latest blow to hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain staffing levels. COVID-19 absences among workers at London hospitals tripled this month, and nearly 10% of the city's firefighters...
BOSTON, NY
CNY News

New York Offers Scholarships to Attract Nurses

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing the opening of the application period for scholarships for nursing students. In an effort to ease the continued shortage of caregivers compounded by the pandemic, the state is offering tuition for one-thousand new or current healthcare workers to earn an Associate’s Degree in Nursing or a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

Andrew Cuomo Ordered To Pay Back $5.1 Million From Book Deal

The New York State Ethics Board is ordering former Governor Andrew Cuomo to give up the earnings from his $5.1 million book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) has given Cuomo 30 days to comply. The proceeds from “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic” will be...
UTICA, NY
CNY News

CNY News

ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

