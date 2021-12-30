2021 Top Article - Collaborative Robotic Sanding with Kane Robotics and ATI’s AOV-10
Kane Robotics, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Chino, California specializes in turnkey collaborative robot systems for the manufacturing industry. Kane’s roots are in aerospace and defense, but they are expanding their focus to include applications in construction, automotive aftermarket, and other commercial manufacturing. Their goal is to eliminate dirty, dull,...www.roboticstomorrow.com
Comments / 0