2021 Top Article - Collaborative Robotic Sanding with Kane Robotics and ATI’s AOV-10

roboticstomorrow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKane Robotics, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Chino, California specializes in turnkey collaborative robot systems for the manufacturing industry. Kane’s roots are in aerospace and defense, but they are expanding their focus to include applications in construction, automotive aftermarket, and other commercial manufacturing. Their goal is to eliminate dirty, dull,...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

ShareCast

7 Top Benefits of Using a Robot Arm in Production

A robot arm does not require rest, leave days, sick offs, or any other benefit that accrues to a human worker. Businesses across all sectors are achieving outrageous levels of productivity fast and with a great degree of accuracy at a minimal cost. This has largely been due to the...
ENGINEERING
wallawalla.edu

Vial robots

At the end of fall quarter, sixteen students presented final projects for their Manufacturing Systems Engineering class which marked the end of a quarter-long, hands-on learning project. Ralph Stirling, instrument engineer, challenged students to create a mechanical system that moved a vial, opened its screw top lid, filled it with...
ENGINEERING
TrendHunter.com

Top 100 Robots Trends in 2021

The top 2021 robots trends range from technology for companionship and education to quickly making meals for food service. In a world where more automated solutions are needed, especially amidst a labor shortage, robots are being relied upon across all industries. Standouts include advanced humanoids like Ameca by Engineered Arts or Grace by Hanson Robotics, also known as the creator of Sophia the Robot.
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

UltraFlex demonstrates time- and energy-efficient induction brazing for copper parts

This customer-requested demonstration proved that by using induction to braze the copper assemblies, the customer would achieve consistent and repeatable results, with high energy- and cost-efficiency of the brazing process. The time- and energy-efficient induction brazing for copper parts has been recently demonstrated by UltraFlex Power Technologies. UltraFlex, who is...
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

CURSIR solution was selected by NPO RTS as a tool for pre-flight checks at the commissioning of navigational aids

NPO RTS has completed the installation of the ILS 734 instrument landing system at Magas Airport in the Republic of Ingushetia. One of the innovations that made it possible to significantly reduce the duration of the landing system preparation for the control flight inspection was the use of the NAVAID calibration drone developed by CURSIR.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

Rectangular Connectors with the Heat Shield for High-Temperature Manufacturing Environment

Mencom high-temp series enclosures and inserts are designed to withstand a higher range of temperatures up to 180°C (356°F). In some harsh manufacturing industries, electrical connectors are required to ensure reliable operation in high-temperature environments. Without proper equipment and protection, those connectors exposed to high temperatures can easily fail and can cause serious operational problems. Therefore, the use of special electrical connectors and enclosures developed for high-temperature environments will extend the life of industrial applications on the harsh manufacturing floor.
ELECTRONICS
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
yicaiglobal.com

Alibaba's DAMO Academy Sees AI, Soft Robotics, XR Glasses as Top Tech Trends for 2022

(Yicai Global) Dec.28 -- Alibaba Group Holding's research institution DAMO Academy has listed the biggest 2022 technology trends, including artificial intelligence, silicon photonics, and soft robotics. The first trend is using AI to advance science, the Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant's institute wrote in a report published today. This is the fourth...
ENGINEERING
CMSWire

CMSWire's Top 10 Digital Customer Experience Articles of 2021

Digital customer experience (DCX) teams remain ambitious and in an improvement and growth mindset even during the uncertain economic times the pandemic caused, according to findings from the CMSWire State of Digital Customer Experience report. Some even report scaled-up activity, new working patterns and a fresh emphasis on DCX. Of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Scientists build first self-powered ‘liquibots’ that run continuously without electricity

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...
ENGINEERING
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Needs Workers: Hiring, Supply Chain May Cut Into Profits

During the pandemic, Amazon's business has been a mixed bag. While the company is benefitting from what it calls "unprecedented consumer demand," it has also had to deal with supply chain issues and labor shortages that have put pressure on its balance sheet. Amazon Spending Up on Labor. Amazon always...
BUSINESS
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
laboratoryequipment.com

Laboratory Equipment’s Top 10 News Articles of 2021

Last year, more than half of the most-read news articles on Laboratory Equipment were related to COVID-19. Considering the unprecedented year we had in 2020, that wasn’t surprising. While we’re still no where near the end of the pandemic, this year’s list includes a variety of other topics—as scientists returned to work and dove back into their original research. Only four news articles on the 2021 list revolve around COVID-19, and most of them are about the long-term implications of the virus, which scientists are still deciphering. As 2021 comes to a close, let’s take a look at the most popular news of this year—and cross our fingers for very little COVID-19 news in the 2022 list…
CANCER
MIT Technology Review

A desert robot depicts AI’s vast opportunities

When Hongzhi Gao was young, he lived with his family in Gansu, a province located in the center of northern China by the Tengger Desert. Thinking back to his childhood, he recalls the constant, steady wind of dirt outside their house, and that during most months of the year it didn’t take more than a minute after stepping outside before sand would fill any empty space and creep into his pockets, boots, and his mouth. The monotony of the desert stuck in his head for years, and at university he turned that memory into an idea to build a machine that can bring plant life to the desert landscape.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Ford Breaking Out?

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have been in a tight trading range. Each time shares dropped to the $19 level over the past two months, there were enough buyers to support the stock. This put a floor under the price. During the same time period, there has been resistance...
ECONOMY
WJHG-TV

Tyndall’s Lidar Robots Demonstration

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Imagine being able to see the components of a potentially dangerous situation in live 3-D and with fine detail without even having to send a human in to survey the area. It’s possible, and that’s one of the reasons why experts from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center are asking industry leaders to showcase the capabilities of ‘Lidar’ mounted on various robotic and small unmanned aerial system platforms.
BAY COUNTY, FL

