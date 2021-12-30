2021 Top Article - Collaborative Robotic Sanding with Kane Robotics and ATI’s AOV-10

Last year, more than half of the most-read news articles on Laboratory Equipment were related to COVID-19. Considering the unprecedented year we had in 2020, that wasn’t surprising. While we’re still no where near the end of the pandemic, this year’s list includes a variety of other topics—as scientists returned to work and dove back into their original research. Only four news articles on the 2021 list revolve around COVID-19, and most of them are about the long-term implications of the virus, which scientists are still deciphering. As 2021 comes to a close, let’s take a look at the most popular news of this year—and cross our fingers for very little COVID-19 news in the 2022 list…

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO